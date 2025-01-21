The Ambassador of Turkmenistan discussed digital cooperation with the Romanian Institute ICI Bucharest

On January 21, 2025, Ambassador of Turkmenistan in Romania A. Annayev met with the Director General of the National Institute for Research and Development in Informatics (ICI Bucharest) Adrian Victor Vivera.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Romanian side welcomed the Turkmen side to the ICI building and spoke about its history, area of activity and research.

ICI was founded in 1970 and is the most important institute in the field of research, development and innovation in information and communication technologies (ICT) in Romania.

Adrian-Victor Vevera presented the current research projects and ICI’s contribution to the digital transformation of Romania. He also emphasized the openness of the institute to collaborate with international partners in order to implement joint projects that will benefit both countries.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to the intensification of cooperation relations between the two countries in the field of research, technological development and digitalization.

The discussions covered topics of common interest such as digital transformation, cybersecurity, cyber diplomacy, artificial intelligence and blockchain, as well as the role of these technologies in supporting a sustainable economy.

In conclusion, Adrian-Victor Vevera informed about the Digital Innovation Summit in Bucharest, which will be held from 8 to 11 April 2025, and in order to continue exploring the possibilities of future cooperation, the Romanian side invited the Turkmen delegation to participate in this Summit.///nCa, 21 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania)