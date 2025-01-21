Kazakhstan is ready to continue providing full support to Turkmenistan to achieve noble goals in the interests of universal progress, says President Tokayev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, in which he expressed his deep respect and recognition of his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

In his letter, Tokayev noted the high level and positive dynamics of Kazakh-Turkmen relations, which are developing in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

He highly appreciated Berdimuhamedov’s personal contribution to bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together, as well as to promoting common goals of ensuring sustainable and secure development of the entire Central Asian region.

Tokayev emphasized Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s leadership and far-sighted ideas to enhance Turkmenistan’s international prestige and strengthen Ashgabat’s status as a center of diplomacy, peace and stability.

The President of Kazakhstan also noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s creative initiatives within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust, announced by the UN General Assembly at the suggestion of Turkmenistan.

“The adopted Concept for the implementation of the lofty goals of the International Year of Peace and Trust reflects your country’s firm commitment to the key values of global security, constructive international cooperation and sustainable development, harmoniously unites global and regional interests, demonstrating an example of a responsible approach to solving pressing problems,” the letter says.

In conclusion of his letter, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan, sharing the common values of peace, is ready to continue to provide all possible support to Turkmenistan in order to achieve noble goals in the interests of universal progress. He wished Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov successful implementation of large-scale and creative initiatives, as well as new achievements in government activities.///nCa, 21 January 2025