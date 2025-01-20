New Ambassador of Turkmenistan Presents Credentials to ECO Secretary General

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ambassador Ilyas Gayypov, the newly appointed Permanent Representative to the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), officially presented his credentials to the Secretary General of the ECO, Ambassador Asad M. Khan, ECO reports in a press release.

Warmly welcoming Ambassador Gayypov to the ECO Secretariat, Ambassador Khan emphasized the Secretariat’s readiness to collaborate closely with the Turkmen Permanent Representative to strengthen and advance regional cooperation under the framework of the ECO.

During the meeting, Ambassador Gayypov expressed the country’s strong commitment to enhancing regional cooperation. He specifically highlighted the importance of focusing on key sectors such as trade, transport, and energy to foster economic growth and stability in the region.

The meeting also discussed upcoming important events within the ECO, along with some agenda matters aimed at further promoting regional integration and cooperation.

 

