Half a thousand ports around the world: a mega-corridor connects western China with global markets

The new Land-Sea International Trade corridor, a key logistics network connecting China’s western regions with global markets, currently covers 555 ports in 127 countries and regions. This is reported by the Xinhua news Agency.

The trade corridor, whose operations center is located in the city of Chongqing in southwestern China, connects the world’s ports via railways, sea routes and highways through southern Chinese regions such as the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province.

In 2024, the volume of goods transported through Chongqing along the trade corridor amounted to 251,800 standard containers (TEU), and the total value of goods reached 46.7 billion yuan (about US $ 6.4 billion), which is 41% and 67% more than in 2023.

The number of rail-sea trains running through the trade corridor each year has surged from more than 900 in 2019 to over 10,000 in 2024, while the variety of goods has expanded from dozens to over 1,160 types, said Liu Taiping, chairman of the New Land-Sea Corridor Operation Co., Ltd.

The land-sea multimodal transport corridor was originally established as the southern corridor from Chongqing to Singapore via Guizhou Province and GZAR in September 2017. In August 2019, the State Committee for Development and Reform Affairs granted the initiative the status of a strategic national project. ///nCa, 20 January 2025 [photo credit – Xinhua]