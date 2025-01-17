Turkmenistan’s Foreign Policy – achievements of 2024

Turkmenistan’s foreign policy in 2024 was marked by a number of significant achievements, confirming the country’s commitment to the principles of positive neutrality, peacefulness and international cooperation. The year was marked by the motto “Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”, which also reflected on the cultural and humanitarian vector of foreign policy.

The main directions and achievements of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy in 2024:

UAE: In January 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, during which he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Following the visit, which also included a visit to Dubai and a meeting of the National Leader with the heads of Dragon Oil and Dubai Aviation Corporation (Flydubai), a package of documents was signed.

Afghanistan: An exhibition of Afghan goods and a Turkmen-Afghan business forum were held in Ashgabat in March. Turkmenistan is initiating major infrastructure projects, the implementation of which is also designed to contribute to the sustainable development of the entire region, as well as the reconstruction of Afghanistan. On August 30, 2024, a meeting of the Turkmen and Afghan delegations took place in Ashgabat, following which documents were signed aimed at implementing joint projects in the fields of energy and transport.

On September 11, 2024, with the participation of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Afghanistan Molla Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Serkhetabat–Turgundi railway bridge was inaugurated, construction of the Şatlyk-1 gas compressor station, a section of the TAPI gas pipeline, and other projects were launched.

Tajikistan: Arkadag’s official visit to Tajikistan took place in April 2024. Following the talks between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Emomali Rahmon, important agreements were reached and a package of bilateral documents was signed.

Kazakhstan: In September 2024, Astana hosted a meeting of the National Leader with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The aspects of the implementation of the previously reached bilateral agreements, as well as key issues of partnership, which demonstrates positive dynamics and covers various spheres and formats, became the subject of an interested discussion.

In October, Tokayev paid an official visit to Turkmenistan. During the summit talks, the strategic, multifaceted nature of the Turkmen-Kazakh partnership was emphasized. Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev specified the priority areas of cooperation with a view to the future. As a result of the negotiations, a solid package of documents was signed covering such areas as economy and trade, investment and finance, transport, the fuel and energy sector, agriculture, cooperation between the regions of both countries, as well as the humanitarian and cultural field. The Declaration on Strengthening Friendship and Deepening a Multifaceted Strategic Partnership, signed by the heads of the two states, took the central place in the set of documents.

Iran: In March 2024, the National Leader paid a working visit to Iran, where he held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Prospects for strengthening the partnership were discussed, with trade and economic sectors, the gas industry, the electric power industry, transport, and business contacts among the priority vectors.

During his visit in August, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Supreme Spiritual Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Russia: The willingness to further strengthen and enhance productive bilateral cooperation was confirmed during the meetings of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people with Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who visited the country in April 2024 to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse.

In May 2024, in Moscow, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as an honorary guest, took part in events on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War (World War II).

South Korea: In June 2024, during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Turkmenistan, summit talks were held in Ashgabat, during which priority issues of bilateral cooperation across its entire spectrum were discussed. As a result, a package of documents was signed aimed at deepening mutually beneficial partnership in various areas. As part of the visit, a Turkmen-Korean business Forum was held in Ashgabat on 11 June.

Malaysia: In December 2024, the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Malaysia took place. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim discussed issues of cooperation in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, transport and others. The importance of intensifying contacts in the fields of education, science and culture was emphasized. Malaysia supported Turkmenistan’s initiative to create the Central Asia + ASEAN format.

The program of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s official visit to Malaysia also included a meeting with the top management of Petronas, a long-time business partner of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, a wide range of issues of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector were discussed.

Mongolia: The President of Mongolia arrived in Turkmenistan on his first state visit, during which high-level talks were held in Ashgabat on 12 October. The agenda of the talks included a discussion of priority issues of the development of Turkmen-Mongolian relations in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The first Turkmen-Mongolian business Forum was held within the framework of the visit.

Cultural and humanitarian initiatives: The 300th anniversary of the birth of Magtymguly Fragi was widely celebrated throughout the year. The poet’s anniversary was celebrated internationally, including the inclusion of his manuscripts in the UNESCO register. A monument to Magtymguly Fragi and a cultural and park complex were opened in May in Ashgabat.

International Forum “Interrelation of Times and Civilizations – the basis of Peace and Development”:

In October 2024, an international forum was held in Ashgabat with the participation of the heads of many states, including the presidents of Armenia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On the sidelines of the forum, the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the heads of foreign states.

In general, 2024 was the year of Turkmenistan’s active foreign policy aimed at strengthening international cooperation and realizing national interests. ///nCa, 17 January 2025 (based on TDH materials)