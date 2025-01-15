The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan received the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy

On 14 January 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo Cirielli, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit, foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

During the meeting, the diplomats noted the importance of the bilateral political dialogue. The prospects for the development of relations between Turkmenistan and Italy in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were considered.

It was noted that contacts at the high and highest levels play an important role in promoting bilateral relations.

The parties also discussed the prospects of cooperation within the framework of international organizations and in the “Central Asia–Italy” format. The positive experience of cooperation on the UN sidelines was highlighted. The importance of mutual support for international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and sustainable development was noted.

The parties expressed confidence in the continuation of fruitful partnership in all areas of mutual interest.

Turkmen-Italian political consultations held in Ashgabat

On the same day, the Turkmen-Italian political consultations were held.

The Turkmen side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Akhmet Gurbanov, and the Italian side was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cirielli.

During the talks, the sides discussed the state and prospects of the Turkmen-Italian cooperation. At the same time, the sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The prospects for holding joint events within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust were touched upon.

The diplomats noted great opportunities for expanding trade and economic cooperation. In this regard, the importance of holding meetings and forums between representatives of the business community was emphasized.

The importance of strengthening interstate cooperation in the fields of archeology, education and culture was stated.

The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to intensify political dialogue and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields.

Cirielli will hold meetings in Ashgabat with representatives of Italian companies, Italian language teachers and students, as well as visit archaeological site of Nisa.///nCa, 15 January 2025