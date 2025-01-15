News Central Asia (nCa)

QazaqGaz and ADNOC aim for joint exploration in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan

Sanjar Zharkeshov, Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz, held a meeting with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Executive Vice President for International Development By Mohammed Al-Aryani. The parties discussed issues of cooperation in joint exploration projects in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

QazaqGaz expressed its willingness to offer transparent and competitive conditions, as well as provide access to promising sites for cooperation with ADNOC. This is an important step aimed at strengthening the bilateral partnership and making effective use of the potential in the field of gas exploration and production.

It should be noted that in 2024, a strategic agreement on the development of the gas industry was signed between QazaqGaz and Turkmengaz during the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan. QazaqGaz plans to participate in the development of gas fields in Turkmenistan, including the Galkynysh supergiant gas and oil field.

ADNOC, being one of the leading oil and gas producers in the world, is also interested in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan. In January 2024, the State Concern Turkmengaz and ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding. This memorandum is aimed at attracting strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the Galkynysh field and for their possible participation in the implementation of energy projects related to the construction of gas pipeline infrastructure.///nCa, 15 January 2025

 

