Uzbekistan Seeks Alternative Trade Corridors – Some will pass through Turkmenistan

The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan is actively working to diversify international routes and create alternative transport corridors for cargo transportation. This move aims to reduce reliance on transit countries facing challenges and ensure the stability of foreign trade operations.

Transport Minister Ilkhom Makhkamov emphasized this need, stating in an interview with Uzbekistan 24 TV channel, “We need to identify alternative corridors and routes for transit through problematic countries.”

The following routes are considered as the main alternative transport corridors:

• Turkmenistan — Iran — Türkiye — European Union

• Turkmenistan — Azerbaijan — Georgia — Europe

• Uzbekistan (Andijan) — Kyrgyzstan (Osh, Irkeshtam) — China (Kashgar).

• Uzbekistan — Afghanistan — Pakistan

Uzbekistan is taking a number of measures to ensure the effective operation of the new routes.

It is planned to conclude new international agreements on road transport with Belgium, Armenia, Serbia, Norway, Croatia, Albania, as well as review existing agreements with China, Iran, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova and Romania.

The introduction of a system of “green corridors” and mutual recognition of transport documentation is another initiative aimed to optimize customs procedures and speed up the passage of goods.

Work is underway to expand the check points on the border with Kazakhstan – Davut-ota, Gishtkuprik and Navoi, as well as to introduce electronic queuing and online surveillance systems, which will reduce waiting times at the border.

By 2025, Uzbekistan plans to increase the volume of transit traffic to 14.6 million tons or 13.7% up from 2024. In particular, it is expected to increase the volume of transit cargo on the following routes:

• Belarus — Pakistan: up to 700 thousand tons (+200 thousand tons)

• China — Europe: up to 200 thousand tons (+50 thousand tons)

• China —Afghanistan: up to 150,000 tons (+80,000 tons)

Goals until 2030

Uzbekistan will adopt a concept for the development of the transport and logistics system and transit potential until 2030.

According to the objectives, Uzbekistan plans to improve its position in the Logistics Efficiency Index (LPI) from 88th to at least 55th place by 2030.

The country also intends to connect to the TRACECA, the Europe—Caucasus—Asia transport corridor.

All these measures are aimed at creating a modern and efficient transport and logistics system capable of ensuring the sustainable development of the Uzbek economy.///nCa, 14 January 2025 (photo credit – Sputnik)