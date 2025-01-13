Uzbekistan to build first storage power plants in Central Asia jointly with China

An ambitious project for the construction of the first storage hydropower plants in Central Asia will be implemented in Uzbekistan. This event marks an important step towards the energy independence of the region and the transition to more sustainable energy sources.

Last week, during a visit to China, the Uzbek hydropower company “Uzbekgidroenergo” and the Chinese company “China Southern Power Grid International Co Ltd” signed an agreement on the joint development of the Khojikent Storage Power Plant in the Tashkent region.

China Southern Power Grid Company Limited is a state-run energy company operating in Southern China. The company specializes in the production, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was founded in 2002 and is currently one of the largest companies in the country.

During the meeting, the parties analyzed the work on the joint development of two projects – the “Verhniy Pskem” SPP on the Pskem River in the Bostanlyk district of Tashkent region and the Khojikent SPP in the Bostanlyk district.

According to Uzbegidroenergo, the pre-design documentation of the “Verhniy Pskem” SPP project is almost ready. Its construction is scheduled to begin in March this year.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Khojikent SPP is also planned for this year.

SPPs operate on a cyclical principle, efficiently storing and releasing energy. During periods of surplus electricity, water is pumped from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir. This stored potential energy can then be released during periods of peak demand. As the water flows back down, it drives turbines, generating electricity and seamlessly integrating with the grid.

The SPP is a source of relatively cheap and environmentally friendly energy.///nCa, 13 January 2025