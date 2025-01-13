The Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in the conference and exhibition “Hajj and Umrah Services” in Saudi Arabia

From 12 to 14 January, 2025, the fourth international conference and exhibition “Hajj and Umrah Services” is being held in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, attended by delegations from more than 80 countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The Turkmen side is represented at this conference by a delegation headed by the Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkap Khojagulyev.

Within the framework of the event, a bilateral Agreement was signed between the Office of the Mufti of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia on the Hajj in 2025.///nCa, 13 January 2025