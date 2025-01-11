Turkish Airlines in Ashgabat announces discounts for flights to Istanbul in honor of Valentine’s Day

News Central Asia (nCa)

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Turkish Airlines announces a special offer.

From 15 January to 17 February 2025, passengers will be able to purchase tickets for flights on the Ashgabat-Istanbul-Ashgabat route at an incredibly attractive price. For just US$ 796, two passengers can embark on an unforgettable journey to the heart of Türkiye – Istanbul. This offer presents a wonderful opportunity to spend an unforgettable romantic weekend or enjoy a longer trip.

Sales date: From 15 January to 17 February 2025.

Flight dates: From 3 February to 17 March 2025.

Price: 796 USD for two passengers.

Age restrictions: the promotion is valid for passengers over 12 years old.

Turkish Airlines allows passengers to take on board up to 8 kilograms of hand luggage and check- in 40 kg of luggage.

Tickets are available at the Turkish Airlines sales office at: USSAT Business Center, G. Kuliyev (2127) street. 39-1,ASHGABAT/TURKMENİSTAN Tel: +99361 014433, +99312 751157./// nCa, 11 January 2025

 

 

