News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran presented his credentials

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran presented his credentials

By

On January 7, 2025, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ilyas Gayipov presented his credentials to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Peseshkian.

During the presentation ceremony, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian expressed warm greetings and best wishes to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The importance of mutual visits of the top leadership of the two countries in the development of interstate relations was emphasized.

The sides noted that the Turkmen-Iranian relations are based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of the Philippines
  2. Customs services of Turkmenistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran strengthen cooperation
  3. The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan presented copies of credentials
  4. The Ambassador of Belarus presented copies of credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  5. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkmenistan presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister
  6. Ambassador of Türkiye presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
  7. Turkmenistan Ambassador presented his credentials to President of Tajikistan
  8. Ambassador of Armenia presented copies of his credentials to the Foreing Minister of Turkmenistan
  9. Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman presented copies of credentials at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan
  10. Ambassador of France presented copies of his credentials to Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan