The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran presented his credentials

On January 7, 2025, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran Ilyas Gayipov presented his credentials to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Peseshkian.

During the presentation ceremony, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian expressed warm greetings and best wishes to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, as well as to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The importance of mutual visits of the top leadership of the two countries in the development of interstate relations was emphasized.

The sides noted that the Turkmen-Iranian relations are based on the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect and trust. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 8 January 2025