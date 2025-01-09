Mary State Power Plant maintains high production performance

In 2024, the Mary State Power Plant generated over 12.7 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, a testament to the efficient and high-quality maintenance of its technological equipment, according to the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan.”

The bulk of the electricity was generated at the combined-cycle power plant, which is the largest energy facility in Central Asia today. This plant, equipped with four gas and two steam turbines, has a capacity of 1,574 megawatts.

The station was put into operation in September 2018. Foreign companies, including the American General Electric, played an important role in the construction of the plant. This company has been a long-standing partner of Turkmenistan in the field of electric power industry since 1998, when it built the first gas turbine unit at the Buzmeyin state power plant.

In the near future, a similar combined power plant will appear in the Balkan province, which will significantly strengthen Turkmenistan’s position as a major producer of electricity in Central Asia. It is expected that the demand for Turkmen energy resources will grow due to the economic development of the Asian region.

The Mary power plant’s team consists of about 1,200 specialists of various profiles, including specialists from the boiler turbine, electrical workshops, control and measuring equipment and automation workshops, as well as equipment adjusters, chemists, plumbers, computer engineers and gas engineers.

By using natural gas that meets high environmental standards, the plant minimizes harmful emissions into the atmosphere, while increasing efficiency.

It’s important to note that the foundation of Turkmenistan’s electric power industry was laid in 1913 with the commissioning of the Hindu Kush hydroelectric power station on the Murghab River.///nCa, 9 January 2025