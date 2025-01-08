Turkmen scientists turn grapevine into eco-friendly firewood

Environmentally friendly fuels, antioxidants and animal feed – all these products can be produced from the grapevine, as evidenced by the latest research and development conducted by Turkmen scientists.

Experimental work is currently underway in the biotechnology laboratory of the International Scientific and Technological Park of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan to study the prospects for using local grape varieties, including leaves, seeds and vines in biotechnology. This is reported by the online newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.”

Several innovative grapevine-based products have already been developed. These include a powerful antioxidant, resveratrol. It has been proven that it has antiplatelet, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, sugar-lowering and anticarcinogenic effects.

Another product is compound feed for farm animals.

Fuel briquettes made from grapevines offer a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuels. These briquettes are not only eco-friendly due to the absence of toxic resin emissions but also versatile, suitable for both domestic and industrial use.

To enhance their properties and expand their applications, grapevine briquettes are often produced in combination with other wood varieties.

The study of the properties and possible applications of grapes in various fields of biotechnology continues. Scientific research is focused on such varieties as Garauzyum, Gelinbarmak, Terbash, Khalili, Dagtokga and other local varieties.///nCa, 8 January 2025