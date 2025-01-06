News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan approves new edition of the National Action Plan on Combating Human Trafficking

During a Cabinet meeting on Friday, 3 Jan 2025, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking in Turkmenistan for 2025-2029. The document was presented by Deputy Prime Minister, foreign minister Rashid Meredov.

The plan includes five sections, which outline the targeted measures, the deadlines for their implementation, relevant indicators, and responsible government agencies. It also provides for increased cooperation with reputable international organizations and foreign countries in this area.

In 2024, an Interdepartmental Commission on Combating Human Trafficking in Turkmenistan was established. In coordination with this Commission, the above-mentioned draft National Action Plan for 2025-2029 has been prepared jointly with IOM and UNODC.

As noted, one of the priority vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is cooperation with international organizations in the humanitarian field, in particular, on the comprehensive protection of human rights and the fight against challenges in this area. The country has established an appropriate legislative framework and implemented National Action Plans to Combat Human Trafficking for 2016-2018 and 2020-2022.

“Human trafficking is one of the most important and acute global problems. Therefore, our country needs to cooperate in a coordinated manner with the international community in combating and preventing human trafficking,” commented President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, noting that the country is carrying out comprehensive work to ensure human rights and freedoms.///nCa, 6 January 2025

 

