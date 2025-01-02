News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The first child of 2025, the International Year of Peace and Trust, born in Turkmenistan

The first child of 2025, the International Year of Peace and Trust, born in Turkmenistan

By

The first child of 2025, declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust, was born in Turkmenistan. On 1 January, a healthy baby boy weighing 4 kilograms 100 grams and measuring 54 centimeters arrived in the family of Orazjahan and Yazmergen Atageldiev.

This momentous birth took place at the Center for Maternal and Child Health in the “smart” city of Arkadag. The mother and baby are receiving care from a team of highly skilled medical professionals.

In honor of this joyous occasion, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended their congratulations and sent gifts to the delighted parents.

The parents, inspired by the motto of the year, have named their son Parahat, which translates from the Turkmen language as “Peace”.

“Today is an incredibly joyous day for me – I have been blessed with another child!” says Orazjahan Atageldieva. “It is an immense honor to be the mother of the first child born in this year dedicated to Peace and Trust.”

Yazmergen Atageldyev works as a German language teacher, and Orazjahan, a housewife, reside in a comfortable modern apartment. The arrival of their second son further reinforces the unwavering confidence of the nation’s youth in the prosperity of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 2 January 2025 (based on the report published by Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper)

 

Related posts:

  1. “International Year of Peace and Trust” – the motto of Turkmenistan in 2025
  2. Turkmenistan is preparing to celebrate the year 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”
  3. UN Declares 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust at Turkmenistan’s Initiative
  4. 2021 – International Year of Peace and Trust – Turkmenistan leads the way
  5. Launch Ceremony of International Year of Peace and Trust – Time to focus on Peace and Trust
  6. 2021 – International Year of Peace and Trust
  7. International Forum of Peace and Trust held in Ashgabat
  8. International conference “Turkmenistan and the United Nations: Cooperation for Peace and Trust” coincides with 29th anniversary of Turkmenistan joining the UN
  9. Official launch ceremony of 2023 as International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace will take place on 27 January 2023
  10. Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a “International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace”
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan