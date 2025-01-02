The first child of 2025, the International Year of Peace and Trust, born in Turkmenistan

The first child of 2025, declared as the International Year of Peace and Trust, was born in Turkmenistan. On 1 January, a healthy baby boy weighing 4 kilograms 100 grams and measuring 54 centimeters arrived in the family of Orazjahan and Yazmergen Atageldiev.

This momentous birth took place at the Center for Maternal and Child Health in the “smart” city of Arkadag. The mother and baby are receiving care from a team of highly skilled medical professionals.

In honor of this joyous occasion, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended their congratulations and sent gifts to the delighted parents.

The parents, inspired by the motto of the year, have named their son Parahat, which translates from the Turkmen language as “Peace”.

“Today is an incredibly joyous day for me – I have been blessed with another child!” says Orazjahan Atageldieva. “It is an immense honor to be the mother of the first child born in this year dedicated to Peace and Trust.”

Yazmergen Atageldyev works as a German language teacher, and Orazjahan, a housewife, reside in a comfortable modern apartment. The arrival of their second son further reinforces the unwavering confidence of the nation’s youth in the prosperity of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 2 January 2025 (based on the report published by Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper)