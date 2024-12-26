Ashgabat to build advanced New Oncology Center with an intelligent diagnostic system

On Wednesday, 25 December, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the construction site of the International Scientific and Clinical Oncology Center, which is being built in the northern part of the capital.

Arkadag got acquainted with the construction and finishing materials, noting their compliance with the requirements of strength and durability. He reviewed the designs and drawings of the complex, as well as the features of its equipment. The Minister of Health and Medical Industry, M. Mammedov, and N.Amannepesov, responsible for the construction process, reported on the project.

The new center will include modern healthcare facilities that provide specialized medical services according to international standards. The center will be equipped with advanced equipment from the world’s leading manufacturers.

Special attention will be paid to the level of safety of medical services in the center, designed for 500 beds. It is planned to place specialized diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation departments specializing in modern methods of cancer treatment.

Arkadag emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in healthcare, particularly in nuclear medicine and safe waste management. He stressed the need for consultation with IAEA representatives to ensure the highest safety standards.

The primary goals include providing medical services in collaboration with world-renowned clinics, enhancing the skills of oncologists through advanced training programs, organizing comprehensive training for clinical residents and researchers.

Arkadag also highlighted the crucial role of IAEA expertise in equipping the center with state-of-the-art technology

Current tasks of the healthcare system

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov chaired a working meeting to discuss the program of activities, improving the level of medical services, accelerating the pace of construction and equipping the center.

Turkmenistan is currently undergoing significant healthcare reforms aimed at safeguarding public health, increasing life expectancy, and preventing diseases.

Arkadag outlined three key priorities for the healthcare system:

Establish a unified department for intelligent analysis within the new cancer center. This department should adhere to international standards and leverage the power of digital systems.

Recruit young professionals with strong digital skills. These specialists should be recent university graduates with a proven capacity for innovation and scientific research.

Prioritize young specialists with proficiency in foreign languages (English, German, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Russian). Furthermore, they should possess the ability to make informed and experienced decisions.

The intellectual analysis department will play a crucial role in ensuring accurate and precise diagnoses. Obtaining specific disease information is paramount for effective treatment planning. Reliable data facilitates the delivery of high-quality healthcare.

Arkadag instructed the establishment of an intellectual analysis department within the Directorate of International Medical Centers and the International Scientific and Educational Center. He emphasized the need to integrate these institutions and regional cancer centers into a unified intellectual network.

The Center should maintain consistent and direct communication with leading international medical centers. Fostering mutual exchange of opinions, experiences, and collaborative research initiatives should be prioritized, Berdimuhamedov noted.

The primary objective of the new center is to effectively combat oncological diseases within the country. Establishing strong international collaborations in this field is considered a crucial aspect of international cooperation. Particular emphasis should be placed on cooperation and experience exchange with the IAEA, the leading international organization in this area.

The National Leader underscored the importance of providing doctors with opportunities to acquire modern best practices and participate in internships at renowned global scientific and clinical centers.

///nCa, 26 December 2024