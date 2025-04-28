Federal Minister of Pakistan meets business and industry leaders in Ashgabat

A federal minister from Pakistan met the business and industry leaders of Turkmenistan at a reception hosted by the embassy of Pakistan in Ashgabat on 27 April 2025.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives (PDSI) of Pakistan, addressing the gathering, pointed out the vast areas of compatibility where the potential exists for the immediate strengthening of partnership.

Among the main areas, he highlighted transport and transit, fuel and energy, particularly TAPI, frozen meat, chicken, fish, seafood, medicines and medical supplies, trade and industry partnerships, education and sports as the most attractive sectors with ready opportunities for fruitful interaction.

Before the start of the dinner, the minister spoke to each business and industry leader individually, listened to their ideas, and promised the follow-up.

Adnan Zahoor, Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to Turkmenistan, delivred brief remarks at the reception.

Ahsan Iqbal is leading the delegation of Pakistan at the 1st ECO Forum on Sustainable Development, 28-29 April 2025, in Smart City Arkadag.

Dr. Nadeem Javaid, the Vice Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and Member of the Planning Commission, is part of the delegation. /// nCa, 28 April 2025

Some pictures from the reception: