Interview with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship, on Al Arabiya Channel

Rizwan Khan: I visited Turkmenistan, located in the Central Asian region with a population of over 7 million people. This year, Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of its permanent neutrality. As is known, Turkmenistan’s permanently neutral status has been reaffirmed three times by the United Nations. Maintaining friendly relations with both the East and the West is a long-standing principle of the Turkmen state and one of the key directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. The country is building gas pipelines to Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, and China, which, in turn, strengthens its position in the global energy market.

Turkmenistan also engages in noble endeavors, such as supporting children and women in need of guardianship through peacekeeping initiatives in the world and the region. Our main program focuses on introducing the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship and its humanitarian initiatives. We discussed this with Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Foundation.

Question: Dear Ms. Atabayeva, I’m delighted to meet you in the city of Arkadag.

Oguljahan Atabayeva: First of all, I would like to warmly welcome you and your colleagues on behalf of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assisting Children in Need of Guardianship in Turkmenistan.

Question: Could you tell us about the initiatives Turkmenistan is promoting regarding children’s issues?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Protecting motherhood, childhood, and caring for the younger generation align with Turkmenistan’s priorities. These priorities are not only central to national policy but also fundamental pillars of our identity. In this context, I would like to emphasize our firm stance, which is that the state’s material and intellectual resources should be used to support the physical and spiritual development of the younger generation. We also understand that in modern conditions, achieving this goal requires broad international cooperation, close collaboration with specialized UN agencies, other international institutions, and bilateral and regional partnerships. This opens opportunities for combining efforts, exchanging experiences and practices, and creating conditions for political and diplomatic support for children’s issues, as well as mobilizing resources.

Question: I have been familiar with the Central Asian region for 25 years, and family and children are highly valued here. What can you say about this?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: The activities of our Charitable Foundation are rooted in the centuries-old philosophy of the Turkmen people, their rich spiritual culture, customs, and traditions. At the same time, universal human values, ideals of peace, kindness, justice, and humanism serve as priorities and guiding principles. In this regard, the Foundation’s activities focus on implementing targeted, specific programs and projects to assist children, ensuring they have everything necessary to protect their rights and interests. This includes medical aspects, access to quality education, healthy nutrition, environmental well-being, and much more. This is a comprehensive task. The Charitable Foundation serves as a guiding light in fulfilling this mission and actively participates in implementing state policy in this direction.

Question: Ms. Atabayeva, what is the main goal of establishing the Foundation?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Our values.

Question: What idea inspired the creation of this Foundation?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Our Foundation was established on 29 March 2021, at the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag. This year, we celebrated our 4th anniversary, marked by an international conference.

Question: Could you provide specific examples of the Foundation’s activities?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: The Foundation carries out extensive work aimed at assisting children in need of special support. In collaboration with UNICEF, several practically significant projects have been implemented to create favorable conditions for children in education and healthcare. These include the “Child-Friendly Schools” and “Child-Friendly Hospitals” projects. A joint project with the United Nations Development Programme, “Providing Essential Medicines for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases and Maternal and Child Health in Turkmenistan,” is also underway.

Question: What work has been accomplished since the Foundation’s establishment?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: First, I would like to note that the Foundation is constantly and actively evolving. It not only assists children in need of guardianship in Turkmenistan but also provides direct support to children in need worldwide. Currently, the Foundation actively participates in Turkmenistan’s international humanitarian cooperation, including the implementation of large-scale and long-term UN strategies and programs, with a significant focus on the 2030 Agenda. The geographic and thematic scope of our relations is expanding. Recently, contacts have been established and are being developed with charitable and humanitarian organizations in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The Foundation provided humanitarian aid to children affected by the recent tragic earthquake in the Republic of Türkiye, including medical equipment, clothing, and food. Humanitarian assistance was also provided to children in Ukraine, Palestine, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Russia’s Primorsky Krai. Additionally, our Foundation actively participates in Turkmenistan’s international humanitarian initiatives.

Question: The Foundation maintains relations with international organizations like UNICEF and UNDP. Do you aim to expand cooperation?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Of course, the geography of our partners is expanding. A vivid example is the recent establishment of cooperation with humanitarian and charitable foundations in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. We also strive to establish and strengthen ties with other regions of the world.

Question: Is establishing cooperation with international organizations a new initiative?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: As Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Foundation, I would like to emphasize that we continue to strengthen international ties. As mentioned, our Foundation represents Turkmenistan in providing humanitarian support at the highest level. In this regard, further strengthening ties with charitable and humanitarian organizations worldwide is necessary.

Question: I believe effective cooperation is essential for a bright future for children. What is the opinion of other organizations and foundations on this?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Recently, I visited Monaco, and other charitable and humanitarian organizations also expressed readiness to cooperate with us. Effective cooperation is a great force, uniting efforts to help children. When it comes to the future of children worldwide, we must not be divided by borders but unite our strengths and efforts. Whether it’s healthcare, education, or other areas of life, we must extend a helping hand to children regardless of their nationality. Children are our future. When it comes to children, all I can think about is understanding and support.

Question: Western populations are not fully aware of the work being done in this field outside the West. What can you say about Turkmenistan in this regard? How informed are you in this area?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: I can proudly say that every time I represent Turkmenistan and the Turkmenistan Charitable Foundation, representatives from other countries want to visit and see Turkmenistan. Everyone is eager to cooperate and work with us. This is true.

Question: When I first came to Turkmenistan, my most positive impressions were related to its neutral status. I believe the neutral status is very significant.

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Yes, in December this year, we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of neutrality. The principles we promote are inseparably linked to peace and positive dialogue. This principle is reflected in everything we do. The Turkmen people strive to resolve all issues peacefully. We follow only the path of positive peace, meaning we do not address issues in any other way. This is in our blood and culture.

Question: Speaking of the city of Arkadag, located 30 minutes from Ashgabat, the Foundation’s foundation was laid here. What facilities are there?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Yes, near the main building of our Foundation is the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center. This Center operates 24/7 to improve children’s health every day. They can recover, receive treatment, consult with doctors, and undergo examinations. We also have a kindergarten for 150 children, where they receive preschool education. I visit there every day, interact with the children, and see the great results of this kindergarten’s work. I’m delighted to see children learning something new. Speaking about the work at the Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Center, I can say it’s a significant contribution to the future. When I visit, I see children attending the Center daily, and they feel very happy. Seeing laughter and smiles on their faces makes me want to improve and make their future better.

Question: Every family with children or anyone working with children realizes two things: we teach children something, and they teach us something.

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Absolutely.

Question: What is the most important lesson you’ve learned from children?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: That’s the most important lesson. I was thinking about it just yesterday. I visited several places where children are treated, and I saw hundreds of children receiving various treatments through the Foundation, including the most complex and severe forms of treatment. Despite this, I see smiles and hope for the future on their faces. They fight serious illnesses but don’t lose hope. I think adults could benefit from reflecting on this.

Question: Where do you see the Foundation’s achievements in 10 years? What progress will you achieve? What developments do you expect?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Of course, we have great aspirations in this regard. We want to see the results and scale of our current activities in 10 years and expand them, because the more children we help, the happier we will be. This is our main duty—we strive to assist children in need of attention, and in 10 years, we will be able to support even more children, possibly not only in Turkmenistan but worldwide.

Question: Could you tell us about the Foundation’s global role?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Yes, that’s a correct statement on a global scale. Therefore, we must provide assistance to children. We must be able and ready to offer support when help is needed, no matter where they are, what conditions they’re in, or what kind of help they need. We simply want to be prepared to help children worldwide.

Question: For example, if you were addressing the international community in this interview, what should they do to support your work?

Oguljahan Atabayeva: As you know, the International Forum “Year of Peace and Trust: Advancing International Activities for Children” was recently held with great success. This forum showed us that we have strong international support and consensus. Of course, I want to reiterate that our goal is to help children in every possible way and provide them with everything necessary. The entire planet, all organizations, including humanitarian ones, and the whole world are addressing this issue.

Question: In one word, when creating such an organization, you need experts. Perhaps you could share your suggestions based on your experience. What expertise is needed in this field, and what experience can be utilized? Please tell me about this!

Oguljahan Atabayeva: Yes, as I mentioned, many high-ranking representatives attended this international forum. At every meeting, we discussed only the exchange of expert knowledge and experience. Sometimes we learn, and sometimes we help. This was the main topic of conversation with representatives from other countries who attended our forum. Therefore, I can say that exchanging experience with highly qualified specialists is very important. Working with children is very interesting but also very challenging. As a Charitable Foundation, we are always interested in sending our experts to improve their knowledge and skills. That’s why, every time I meet with representatives from different countries, we always seize the opportunity to share ideas on how we can exchange experience or expand our knowledge.

Question: Dear Ms. Atabayeva, thank you for the fascinating interview. I believe this interview will help our program’s viewers learn a lot about Turkmenistan’s great achievements and the state’s care and support for children’s health and well-being.

– Thank you for your kind words about Turkmenistan. We are grateful to you. We wish you great success in your endeavors. I can say that our country is always open to cooperation and any effective proposals.

– Thank you for taking the time for this interview.

///TDH, 26 Apr 2025