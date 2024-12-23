News Central Asia (nCa)

New Building of Kazakhstan's Consulate Opens in Turkmenbashi

New Building of Kazakhstan’s Consulate Opens in Turkmenbashi

On 18 December 2024, a solemn ceremony marked the opening of the new building of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkmenbashi. The event was attended by Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Nurlan Nogayev.

During the ceremony, Ambassador Nogayev emphasized that the strong foundation of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan cooperation rests upon the dialogue between the two countries’ leaders. He highlighted the crucial role of intergovernmental collaboration, trade and economic ties in strengthening bilateral relations.

The Ambassador further emphasized that shared history, adherence to common principles, and mutual respect form the basis of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

He underscored that the longstanding traditions of friendship and mutual support have withstood the test of time, providing a solid foundation for the successful advancement of their bilateral agenda.

The consulate’s opening was celebrated with a concert dedicated to Kazakhstan’s Independence Day.

Members of the Kazakh diaspora graced the event with performances showcasing the richness of Kazakh culture and traditions.

The inauguration of the new consulate in Turkmenbashi marks a significant milestone in the evolution of bilateral relations. It strengthens cultural ties and enhances support for citizens of both countries. This event symbolizes the enduring friendship between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan while opening new avenues for future cooperation. //nCa, 23 December 2024

 

 

