How Social Workers Are Transforming Lives in Turkmenistan: 5 Key Insights

On 18 December 2021, 3 years ago, the Law on Social Services was adopted, guaranteeing access to social protection services to every person in Turkmenistan. Since then, social workers in Turkmenistan have become unsung heroes, transforming lives through their unwavering commitment to community support, emotional guidance, and family support.

In this article, we explore five key insights into how social workers in Turkmenistan are making a difference, and how their transformative efforts are shaping the future of social services in the country.

1. They are the heart of community support

Since the introduction of community-based social work in Turkmenistan in 2022, social workers have become an essential bridge between families and vital services. These professionals go beyond providing temporary support — they pave the way for lasting change. Their work addresses health, education, and social protection needs directly within communities, offering personalized and accessible assistance.

One powerful example is the story of Maral. As the mother of a child with cerebral palsy, she faced significant challenges in her life. Her son, Arslan, at four years old, was unable to walk, sit, or talk. Due to societal pressure, Maral had never sought specialized medical help for him. However, thanks to the support of Artyom, a social work specialist in Dashoguz velayat, she learned about the critical importance of early intervention and child development. With his guidance, Maral gained access to medical care, rehabilitation, and educational support for Arslan. Just seven months after their first interaction, Arslan began to walk, and within a year, he was attending preschool. Maral’s journey of empowerment inspired her to open a tailoring business. “I realized that I am responsible for my life and my child’s future,” Maral shared, highlighting the transformative impact of social work on her and her son’s life.

2. Social worker’s skills are constantly evolving

In Turkmenistan, Turkmen State University named after Magtymguly and The Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi offer bachelor’s programs in Social Work, and Myrat Garryyev State Medical University of Turkmenistan offers a Medical Social Work program. For advanced roles, such as policy-making or specialized services, professionals need to pursue master’s or doctorate degrees.

To maintain excellence in practice, social workers must engage in continuous learning.

Over the past three years, UNICEF, in partnership with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population (MoLSP), has organized regular supervision sessions and training programs.

At the conclusion of a recent training program, Agajan, a social work specialist from Lebap velayat, emphasized. “I use these competencies not only in my own work but also as a supervisor, guiding younger social workers on how to stay efficient, while keeping ethics, discipline, and planning at the core of our professional practice,” Agajan explained.

3. They provide emotional strength to families and facilitate solutions

Social workers provide vital emotional support to families during moments of crisis. When families feel isolated and overwhelmed, a compassionate social worker’s presence can be transformative. Myrat, a social worker from Mary, emphasizes that primary psychosocial support is crucial to their role. ‘Sometimes, just listening to a family’s story brings them relief,’ he shares. “Our beneficiaries often express gratitude, saying they feel the Government cares about their individual needs.”

Social work specialists Gulyalek and Zulfira from Ashgabat note that by addressing emotional anxiety and providing guidance, they have helped many families avoid crisis situations. Their clients often say, “We are so grateful to be heard. It helped us vent, understand our resources and strengths, and find solutions to our problems.”

4. They are champions of family values

Social workers are at the forefront of advancing inclusion. In Turkmenistan, they are seen as champions of family support. They help uphold values such as compassion, respect, and responsibility collaborating with community leaders to promote intergenerational connections. By addressing modern challenges in a way that respects tradition, social workers create bridges between past and present, ensuring that core values are not only preserved but also adapted to meet the needs of a changing world.

The story of baby Melek (name changed for privacy) highlights the transformative power of social work. After losing her mother at birth, Melek was placed in a Baby Home as her father struggled to cope with other family and work responsibilities. Thanks to the intervention of dedicated social workers, this story of separation turned into one of reunification and hope.

“When my wife deceased, I thought keeping the newborn in the Baby House with professional care was the best option. But the social worker explained the importance of a family environment for healthy development. When I brought her back home, I didn’t expect so much support from my mother and sister in caring for my baby,” shared Melek’s father.

The adoption of the Law on Social Services on December 18, 2021, marked a significant milestone in formalizing this approach. It established a foundation for inclusive, community-based social services. With support from UNICEF and other UN agencies, social workers have expanded their reach, ensuring the most vulnerable families have access to vital services. Their work reflects the “leave no one behind” principle of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting equality and dignity for all members of society.

5. They are driving the future of social work in Turkmenistan

Over the past three years, Turkmenistan’s social work sector has made remarkable progress, supporting over 3,000 families (nearly 10,000 individuals), with 40% focused on families with disabilities. Notably, 88% of cases were successfully closed, improving families’ well-being and self-sufficiency. This reflects commitment of the Government to enhance the country’s social protection system. Continuous training and a supervision model have built a more skilled and confident social workforce.

Closing Reflection

As Turkmenistan celebrates the anniversary of the Law on Social Services on December 18, we recognize the transformative impact of social workers in building resilience and driving systemic change. Every day, social workers are writing the story of positive change in communities, one family at a time. ///nCa, 23 December 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)