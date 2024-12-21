News Central Asia (nCa)

The Final UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy Session of 2024 Cohort

On 19 December, UN Regional Cemter for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) held the final session of its 2024 Preventive Diplomacy Academy (PDA) cohort.

In 2024, 48 young people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan graduated from the PDA training program, which promotes cooperation and communication among young people in the region.

SRSG Kaha Imnadze wished the PDA graduates success in promoting preventive diplomacy in the region.

In a video message, the Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs at the United Nations Youth Office, Felipe Paullier, congratulated the students on their achievements and emphasized the crucial role of young people in maintaining peace and stability in Central Asia.

The PDA curriculum encompassed 37 online sessions covering various topics, including preventive diplomacy, the UN system, negotiation and mediation techniques, Women, Peace and Security, Youth, Peace and Security agendas, public speaking, and effective communication.

Upon graduation, students are invited to join the PDA Alumni Network, which provides a platform for continued engagement and collaboration among past cohorts in pursuit of peace and youth empowerment.///UNRCCA, 20 December 2024 

