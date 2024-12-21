OHCHR holds consultations with national partners in Turkmenistan on the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture (OPCAT)

At the workshop, organized by the OHCHR Regional Office for Central Asia, the members of the Working Group of the Interagency Commission on the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the area of human rights and international humanitarian law, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies, the Ombudsperson Office, lawyers, and medical personnel, discussed international experiences in the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the UN Convention against Torture (OPCAT).

Mr. Ulugbek Azimov, an international expert and Chairman of the Coordination Council of the Coalition against Torture in Kyrgyzstan, presented experience on developing a National Preventive Mechanism (NPM), a key requirement of the Optional Protocol. The participants were briefed on different NPM models and requirements in national legislation. During the workshop the participants also discussed a roadmap for the ratification process of the OPCAT for Turkmenistan.

“The fact that Turkmenistan is actively considering the possibility of ratifying the Optional Protocol demonstrates the State’s commitment to its international obligations to prevent torture and ill-treatment. The Roadmap is intended to help give systematic and practical direction to such discussions and to implement other important initiatives towards Turkmenistan’s ratification of this international treaty,” said Mr. Ulugbek Azimov.

“As a result of the Universal Periodic Review in November 2023, Turkmenistan received several recommendations related to the prevention of torture and ratification of the OPCAT. The OHCHR Regional Office will continue supporting Turkmenistan to prepare for the ratification of OPCAT, and the establishment of a National Preventive Mechanism that would carry out preventive visits to places of deprivation of liberty,” stated Fabio Piana, OHCHR Deputy Regional Representative at the opening of the workshop.

Turkmenistan ratified the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in June 1999. Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment | OHCHR

The role of national preventive mechanisms https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Publications/NPM_Guide_RU.pdf

///nCa, 21 December 2024 (in cooperation with the Regional Office for Central Asia Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for human rights)