China Outlines Vision for Cooperative Global Order and Multilateralism

On 11 November 2024, the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Centre and China Institute of International Studies held an event to release the Report on the True Multilateralism: Conceptual Development, Core Essence and China’s Practice.

In April 2021, President Xi Jinping advocated the vision of “true multilateralism” in his keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference.

Over the past three years and more, this vision has received increasing and extensive support from various countries, effectively boosted solidarity and cooperation of the international community, and proved to be highly relevant nowadays.

Speaking at the launch event, Assistant Foreign Minister and Deputy Director of the Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Centre Miao Deyu underscored China’s commitment to true multilateralism.

“China is a strong advocate and a steadfast practitioner of true multilateralism. We always prioritize the future of humanity and the well-being of the people, and align our national interest with the common interests of all nations, contributing China’s strength to the cause of world peace and development, and demonstrating the responsibility of a major country,” he said.

“China is ready to join forces with all parties to continue holding high the torch of multilateralism, advance the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, replace conflict and confrontation with peace and development, replace absolute security with common security, replace zero-sum game with win-win cooperation, prevent clash of civilizations through mutual learning, protect our planet through green development, and build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity, to jointly open up a better future for mankind,” he stressed.

The report delves into key aspects of multilateralism concept, including:

The Current Era Demands a Commitment to True Multilateralism

Nature, Characteristics and Dangers of Pseudo-Multilateralism

Proposal and Development of True Multilateralism

Core Essence of True Multilateralism

China’s Practice of True Multilateralism

The full text of the report is available here: https://www.ciis.org.cn/english/NEWS_183/202411/P020241114470555963628.pdf

///nCa, 13 December 2024