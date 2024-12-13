Inception of UNDP’s Regional Initiative to Enhance Urban Resilience in Central Asia

Central Asia is among the world’s most vulnerable regions to natural hazards and climate-induced challenges, including earthquakes, floods, droughts, avalanches, and landslides. Over the past decade, these disasters have claimed thousands of lives and impacted millions of people across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. With the added pressure of climate change disrupting ecosystems, water resources, and socio-economic systems, the need for proactive disaster risk reduction and climate resilience strategies has never been more urgent.

In response, the United Nations Development Programme, with support from the Government of Japan, has launched a landmark regional project titled “Enhancing Urban Resilience to Disaster Risk and Climate Change in Central Asia”, which in Uzbekistan will be implemented with the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan. This initiative aims to strengthen climate resilience, particularly in urban areas, by fostering regional cooperation and leveraging innovative urban planning approaches. The overall budget of the project is over USD 5 million to be implemented throughout 2024-2027.

The project aims to build a robust framework for enhancing urban resilience in Central Asia by leveraging regional collaboration and national action plans. This focused approach addresses the critical need to adapt urban environments to climate-driven risks while fostering sustainable development. The objectives are structured to achieve a comprehensive transformation in urban planning and resilience strategies across Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

At the project’s inception meeting, H.E. Mr. Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of the Republic of Uzbekistan, noted, “Research indicates that by the end of the century, average temperatures in Central Asia could increase by 3–5°C. This will reduce snow cover, change the hydrological cycle, and increase the risk of extreme weather events such as floods, dust storms, and droughts, which will increase the burden on the region’s ecosystems and economies. We have a long way to go to overcome the above-mentioned problems. However, it is encouraging to note that such projects aimed at strengthening regional connectivity in Central Asia and consolidating the efforts, can lead to achieving sustainable development in harmony with nature”.

H.E. Mr. Hatori Takashi, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Uzbekistan called for collaboration: “Japan, a country with a rich history of dealing with disasters (earthquakes, typhoons, and floods), brings advanced knowledge and technology in disaster risk reduction to the project and the meeting aims to unify relevant partners to share expertise, discuss challenges, explore potential areas for cooperation, and strengthen partnerships”.

Ms. Akiko Fujii, UNDP Resident Representative in Uzbekistan, emphasized the urgency of climate action: “Climate change poses significant threats to Central Asia’s environment, ecological balance, and socio-economic systems. Rapid urbanization in the region makes it imperative that urban infrastructure and planning incorporate climate resilience strategies to ensure sustainable, climate-proofed development. Through this project, we aim to build a unified regional approach to tackling these challenges.”

The Context:

The urban population in Central Asia’s largest cities has grown by an average of 48% over the last two decades, consuming 538 square kilometers of land, according to the World Bank. This rapid urban expansion has increased pressure on critical infrastructure such as electricity, water, transport, healthcare, and food supply systems, heightening their vulnerability to climate-induced events.

Regional Collaboration:

Central Asia’s shared history and interconnected ecosystems underscore the importance of regional collaboration. This initiative will leverage existing coordination platforms to address urban development, water management, transport, and energy challenges.

With the support of the Government of Japan and a unified vision for resilient and sustainable urban development, this project marks a significant step forward in Central Asia’s fight against climate challenges.///nCa, 13 December 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)