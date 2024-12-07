BOTAŞ Commits to Supporting Turkmen Gas Export to Türkiye

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 6 December 2024, top officials from Turkmengaz, the state-owned energy concern, met in Ashgabat with a delegation led by Abdulvahit Fidan, General Director of BOTAŞ, the Turkish state oil and gas company.

Maksat Babayev, Chairman of Turkmengaz, headed the Turkmen delegation.

The meeting focused on enhancing Turkmen gas supplies to Türkiye and exploring opportunities for short- and long-term cooperation within the oil and gas sector.

Modernizing Turkmen gas export routes to Türkiye was a key discussion point. BOTAŞ expressed its commitment to providing comprehensive support for infrastructure improvements and expanding gas supply channels. This will facilitate more stable access to Turkish and global markets for Turkmen gas.

BOTAŞ plays a crucial role in Türkiye’s energy sector, handling oil and gas transportation and trade both domestically and internationally.

The meeting emphasized the significance of continuous communication between the two state-owned companies for the successful implementation of joint projects and the strengthening of energy cooperation.///nCa, 7 December 2024

