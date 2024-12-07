News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » BOMCA 10 enhances communication at customs posts of Turkmenistan

BOMCA 10 enhances communication at customs posts of Turkmenistan

By

On 4 December, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) provided specialised communication equipment worth EUR 82,811 to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan during a handover ceremony in Ashgabat. Received portable radio devices will enhance operational efficiency by ensuring seamless communication between headquarters, regional units and customs posts.

This initiative addresses the critical communication needs of 29 border customs control posts and 20 internal customs posts. The equipment facilitating timely and reliable communication will significantly improve exchange of information and coordination among customs personnel across the country.

The support was provided under the Programme’s Component 2 of the BOMCA 10 program, aimed at improvement of detection capacities, and shall increase operational capabilities of the Customs Service of Turkmenistan.///BOMCA, 6 December 2024

Related posts:

  1. BOMCA10 supports training capabilities of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan by providing specialised equipment
  2. BOMCA and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan make travelling experience easier developing tailored Mobile application
  3. BOMCA 10 is enhancing customs control methods of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan
  4. BOMCA supports digitalisation and optimisation of the customs processes in Turkmenistan
  5. BOMCA supported getting diagnostic protocols and handed over training equipment to the State service on plant quarantine of Turkmenistan
  6. BOMCA 10 organized ToT on car and truck searches for the representatives of the State Customs Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan
  7. Five-Language Information Monitors Installed at Turkmenistan’s Border Customs Posts
  8. EU-funded programme enhances capacity of criminal intelligence officers in Turkmenistan
  9. BOMCA 10 contributes to effective communications of Central Asian border and customs press-services
  10. A workshop on gender-sensitive communication was organised for government officials and representatives of public organizations in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan