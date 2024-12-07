BOMCA 10 enhances communication at customs posts of Turkmenistan

On 4 December, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) provided specialised communication equipment worth EUR 82,811 to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan during a handover ceremony in Ashgabat. Received portable radio devices will enhance operational efficiency by ensuring seamless communication between headquarters, regional units and customs posts.

This initiative addresses the critical communication needs of 29 border customs control posts and 20 internal customs posts. The equipment facilitating timely and reliable communication will significantly improve exchange of information and coordination among customs personnel across the country.

The support was provided under the Programme’s Component 2 of the BOMCA 10 program, aimed at improvement of detection capacities, and shall increase operational capabilities of the Customs Service of Turkmenistan.///BOMCA, 6 December 2024