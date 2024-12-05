Turkmenistan attended 3rd Meeting of the DARYA High-Level Group Held in Tashkent

On 4 December 2024, the third meeting of the High-Level Group (HLG) under the regional DARYA project (Dialogue and Action for Resourceful Youth in Central Asia) was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Organized by the European Training Foundation (ETF) with the support of the European Union, the event brought together deputy ministers of education and labor from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as representatives from the EU, international organizations, and other stakeholders.

Representing Turkmenistan at the meeting were the Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, a representative of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Uzbekistan, and officials from the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan.

The event focused on the key achievements of the DARYA project and prospects for strengthening resilience through educational and professional development programs. Particular attention was given to the following topics:

• Development of skills aligned with labor market needs.

• Support for inclusive and sustainable education.

• Implementation of flexible qualification systems.

The first day concentrated on policies for sustainable development. The opening session featured welcoming remarks from ETF Director Pilvi Torsti, EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, and representatives of Uzbekistan.

Discussions covered:

• The potential of investments in sustainable skill development.

• The role of youth in the “green” economy and climate action initiatives

Parallel discussions attracted significant attention as representatives from Central Asian countries and international organizations explored opportunities for regional cooperation and joint initiatives.

The second day of the event will delve into a detailed analysis of the DARYA project’s achievements. Deputy ministers and representatives from Central Asian countries will share their experiences in addressing socio-economic challenges through education policies.

Key sessions will include:

• Presentation of results on skills monitoring and labor market analysis.

• Discussion on mechanisms for implementing sustainable qualifications.

• Parallel working groups to develop next steps.

During the first day’s sessions, participants emphasized the importance of intergovernmental dialogue and coordinated efforts to ensure the region’s sustainable development. Strategic recommendations were presented, which will form the basis of future initiatives under the DARYA project.

The event served as a vital platform for exchanging experiences, strengthening cooperation, and strategizing for education and professional development in Central Asia.

The DARYA project continues to play a pivotal role in supporting the region’s youth, creating opportunities for inclusive and sustainable skills development essential in today’s world.///Ministry of education of Turkmenistan, 4 December 2024