IFAS and AFD Join Forces to Secure Water Future in Central Asia

The Executive Committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (EC IFAS) and the French Development Agency (AFD) announce a partnership to promote sustainable water resources management in Central Asia.

 As part of the “One Water Summit” initiative, AFD announces that it has authorized a grant of €2 million for EC IFAS, a key international organization in sustainable water resource management at the regional level, the Agency said in a press release.

Since 1993, the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) has actively worked in five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan) to mitigate the consequences of the Aral Sea’s desiccation and promote sustainable socio-economic development in the affected regions.

AFD has been active in Kazakhstan since 2024, particularly in the area of integrated water resource planning and management. It has also been working in Uzbekistan since 2016, financing public investments in water supply and sanitation sectors. Enhancing regional water resource management is a fundamental aspect of EC IFAS’s mandate and a key focus of AFD’s global water sector support.

The grant funds will be allocated for implementation of two projects under the Action Program for Assistance to the Countries of the Aral Sea Basin (ASBP-4), aimed at achieving two primary goals:

  1. A detailed analysis of the water requirements of pilot sub-catchment areas of the Aral Sea basin, in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, using mapping to define the actual  needs of the various water users, particularly agricultural users in these areas. Ultimately, the project aims to change the national regulatory frameworks for irrigation regimes by adapting practices and crops to the increasing scarcity of water.
  2. An educational initiative to raise awareness of the need to preserve water resources among schoolchildren in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This initiative aims to foster environmental awareness and responsible water use while promoting sustainable water management through educational efforts. UNICEF will implement this initiative.

The grant will cover the years 2025–2026, with the grant agreement expected to be signed by the end of 2024.

About the French Development Agency

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) Group finances, supports and accelerates the transitions necessary for a more just and resilient world. With partners and solutions in more than 160 countries and teams involved in more than 3,600 projects, the Agency finances and supports projects combating poverty and promoting sustainable development.///nCa, 4 December 2024

