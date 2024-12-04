News Central Asia (nCa)

Afghan and Turkmen officials discussed logistical aspects of the TAPI gas pipeline project

Representatives of various government departments of Afghanistan, headed by Deputy Minister of Finance for Customs and Revenue Abdul Mateen Saeed, held a meeting with Deputy Head of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan Elamanov, Director General of TAPI Pipeline Company Limited Mukhammetmurad Amanov and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, said the Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan in a press release.

The Afghan delegation included officials from the Ministries of Ministries of Mines and Petroleum, National Defense, Interior, Tribal and Border Affairs, and the National Directorate of Security.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the transportation of technical personnel, equipment, and machinery to Afghanistan for the TAPI project, the issuance of visas and working hours for workers, and the establishment of a temporary border crossing at Islim Chesme on the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan border to facilitate the transportation of TAPI project equipment.

Following the meeting, it was decided that the agreements reached will be formalized through the exchange of memoranda between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

The Turkmen side confirmed its commitment to accelerate the implementation of the TAPI project and provide it with the necessary resources.///nCa, 4 December 2024

 

