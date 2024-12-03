Turkmenistan discusses measures to reduce HFC consumption under the Kigali Amendment

An interdepartmental meeting was held in Ashgabat to discuss Turkmenistan’s implementation of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. The event, organized with the support of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), brought together over 50 experts from various government agencies and the private sector.

Participants included representatives from the Mejlis, Ministries of Energy, Education, Trade, and Environmental Protection, as well as engineers from Turkmenistan Coca-Cola, Bouygues-Turkmen, Rönesans, and Gap Inşaat.

UNIDO representative Ms. Fatou Bari, based in Vienna, Austria, outlined the organization’s current focus and global trends. Additionally, international consultants Artyom Kushnerev and Alexander Chukhchin shared their insights.

The primary topic of discussion was the reduction of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) consumption, a potent greenhouse gas. Dovran Yagmurov, National Coordinator for the Vienna Convention and Montreal Protocol and a representative of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations under these international agreements.

The participants of the meeting discussed the legislation of Turkmenistan in the field of ozone layer

protection and climate change. Batyr Ballyev, National Coordinator for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, highlighted the country’s successful efforts to keep ozone-depleting substance (ODS) consumption below the established norm for developing nations. Turkmenistan’s active participation in global initiatives underscores its commitment to safeguarding the ozone layer.

The meeting also delved into the phased introduction of restrictions on hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) use. Ozone Center specialists discussed plans for a refrigerant inventory in early 2025, which will be crucial for implementing a program to reuse or destroy harmful freons.

During the meeting, private sector representatives showcased successful implementations of alternative technologies in refrigeration and air conditioning.

Since 2007, Beýiklik company has installed modern systems for shopping and entertainment complexes and housing complexes, which were designed with leak detection mechanisms.

Aslyhalal, a pioneering Turkmen enterprise, has been processing oil production waste at a mini-plant in Lebap province. The company produces an anti-icing reagent for use outside urban areas. Collaborating with Tatarstan (Russia), Aslyhalal is working to recycle household waste into usable and exportable fuel.

UNIDO experts stressed the importance of energy efficiency and noted Turkmenistan’s significant progress in the field of legislation, in particular, the adoption of a new Law “On Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency”, much is being done to meet the schedule for the decommissioning of regulated mixtures, promotion of certification of activities in the refrigeration sector, training and licensing of refrigeration technicians, development of national standards for the single concept of energy efficiency.

The challenges related to the disposal of old refrigeration structures containing obsolete freons were also discussed. UNIDO experts proposed to strengthen control not only over the import, but also over the assembly of refrigeration equipment. UNIDO expert Alexander Chukhchin called ammonia the best industrial refrigerant with a century of use, noted that in recent years the prospects for carbon dioxide freon have increased, which is one of the few relevant from the point of view of application efficiency and safety for the environment.

In conclusion, it was noted that Turkmenistan successfully fulfills its obligations under international agreements in the field of ozone layer protection.///nCa, 3 December 2024