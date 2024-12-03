Representatives of the International University of Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan met with the leadership of the Politechnica University of Bucharest and the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești

On 3 December 2024, as part of the visit to Romania, the delegation of the International University of Humanities and Development had a meeting with the leadership of the Politechnica University of Bucharest, one of the largest universities in Romania in the field of engineering technologies, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania reports.

Today, the university has 15 faculties and more than 25,000 students.

During the meeting, the Vice-rector Horia Necula, spoke in detail about the history, structure, academic and international activities of the university and expressed interest in establishing long-term cooperation with the Turkmen University.

In turn, emphasizing the importance of this meeting, Vice-Rector of the International University of Humanities and Development N.Shikhliev noted promising areas of mutually beneficial cooperation, in particular in the field of information technology.

N.Shikhliev stressed that Turkmenistan is implementing the Concept of Innovative Development until 2025, which is a Roadmap for the technological transformation of all industries and their public administration, the formation of a knowledge economy based on the country’s resource and production potential, organically integrating into the adopted state programs.

During the meeting, the parties were invited to explore the possibilities of developing a double degree program in the 1+1 system in the field of computer technology.

Following the meeting, representatives of the universities expressed interest in developing cooperation and organizing work in areas of mutual interest.

Meeting with the Rector of Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești

In the afternoon, the Vice-rector Shikhliev, as well as representatives of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Romania visited the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești.

Welcoming the Turkmen delegation, Rector of the University Alin Dinica noted the Romanian side’s interest in establishing and further strengthening cooperation in educational and research fields.

Emphasizing the openness to establish partnership with the Turkmen side, the Rector outlined the following areas: academic education, research and science, exchange of students and teachers.

The Romanian side, having informed about its experience in the implementation of the Erasmus+ program, offered to establish cooperation in this direction. Within the framework of the program, steps are being taken to expand the exchange of teachers.

It should be noted that the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploiești, established in 1948, is one of the oldest and most prestigious educational institutions in Romania with the necessary infrastructure and technological capabilities.

The University has 5 faculties: the Faculty of Oil and Gas Engineering, the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering, the Faculty of Petroleum Technology and Petrochemistry, the Faculty of Economic Sciences and the Faculty of Literature and Science in Romanian, English, French and German.

The Turkmen delegation told the university’s leadership about Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, which is based on the principle of neutrality, the history, role and significance of Turkmenistan’s neutral status in ensuring peace and stability at the regional and international levels.

Shikhliev also reported on Turkmenistan’s initiatives aimed at improving youth policy.

In the context of issues of cooperation between the two universities, the Turkmen side proposed to support the participation of professors and students from Romania in the international Olympiad in mathematics to be hosted by the International University of Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan in the first half of 2025.

In addition, the parties agreed to explore the possibilities of intensifying bilateral contacts, including by signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two universities, as well as organizing joint events, conferences and exchanging online lectures on topics of interest.

At the end, the parties exchanged invitations for mutual visits. ///nCa, 3 December 2024