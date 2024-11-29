News Central Asia (nCa)

Uzbekistan’s New Envoy Arrives in Ashgabat

Ravshanbek Alimov, Uzbekistan’s newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan, arrived in Ashgabat today, Uzbek news agency “Doone” reported.

Alimov is 58 years old. He graduated from the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Uzbekistan, Georgetown University (USA).

He began his career in 1990 at the regional level in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations (now the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade). Then he worked in the Office of the President of Uzbekistan, the Secretariat of the Prime Minister, head of the Department of the Ministry of Macroeconomics and Statistics.

Alimov, a seasoned diplomat, previously served as the Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Relations, Foreign Investment, and Tourism of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (the upper house of the Parliament of Uzbekistan) from 2020 to 2024.

Before his parliament career, Alimov held various diplomatic positions. In 2022-2008 he served as the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Ukraine and Moldova concurrently, followed by postings to France and Portugal.

Since 2008 he also worked in the Foreign Ministry system, including as an adviser at the Embassy in Moscow, head of department and head of department at the central office.

Alimov is fluent in English, French, Russian, and Ukrainian.

He replaces Akmal Kuchkarov, who served as the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan from 2016 to 2024.///nCa, 29 November 2024 [photo credit – Uznews]

 

 

