UNDP Supports Training on International Legal Standards for Lawyers and Justice Sector Professionals in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, November 25-26, 2024 – A two-day training workshop, “International Standards of the Rule of Law, Advocacy, and Legal Aid in Criminal Justice Systems”, commenced at the Ministry of Adalat in Turkmenistan. The event, organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) brought together legal professionals, representatives of the judiciary, and law enforcement agencies to strengthen their capacity in delivering justice aligned with international standards.

The workshop marks the inaugural event of the new UNDP project, “Increasing the Capacity of Boards of Lawyers in Turkmenistan in the Field of Ensuring Human Rights” co-funded by the UNDP and the British Embassy in Ashgabat. The initiative focuses on enhancing legal aid for vulnerable groups, improving legislative frameworks for legal professions, and advancing the digitalization of legal aid systems to promote transparency and accessibility.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Tomica Paovic, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Turkmenistan, highlighted the importance of the workshop in advancing human rights and the rule of law: “This training is an essential step in empowering legal professionals to deliver fair and inclusive legal aid, particularly to women, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable people.

By integrating international legal standards and gender-sensitive approaches, we aim to strengthen justice system and ensure that no one is left behind”.

Mr. Michael Fenn, Second Secretary Political, British Embassy in Turkmenistan, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “Supporting the legal profession in Turkmenistan aligns with the UK’s longstanding commitment to human rights and sustainable development. This project plays a crucial role in improving free legal aid for the most vulnerable, and we are proud to collaborate with UNDP and the Boards of Lawyers on this important initiative”.

Led by international expert Ms. Tatyana Zinovich, the workshop features interactive sessions on topics such as the principles of the rule of law, access to justice, collaboration between legal professionals and law enforcement, and ethical standards in legal practice. Participants will also contribute to developing recommendations for legislative reforms aimed at aligning Turkmenistan’s legal framework with international standards.

The workshop reflected Turkmenistan’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, and advancing the goals outlined in its National Human Rights Action Plan for 2021-2025.

Looking ahead, UNDP announced follow-up activities scheduled for early 2025, including the development of a comprehensive Roadmap to establish a National Association of Lawyers in Turkmenistan, which will further support the professionalization and unity of the legal sector in Turkmenistan.

This project underscores the vital role of international partnerships in fostering legal reforms and building a more inclusive and equitable justice system for all. ///nCa, 27 November 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)