UNDP Hands Over $330,000 Worth of Insulin to Turkmenistan

UNDP in Turkmenistan continues to implement measures to control non-communicable diseases (NCDs), funded by the Government of Turkmenistan. As part of the Agreement for the provision of medicines for the prevention and treatment of NCDs, UNDP handed over a new batch of Lantus insulin to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan – 75,000 pre-filled syringes with a total value of USD 330,000.

Since 2021, UNDP has been implementing joint projects for the control and treatment of non-communicable diseases. The total budget for these projects has surpassed USD 92 million, fully funded by the Government of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 19 November 2024

 

