Cinema Fund Turkic World to be established soon

The Cinema Summit of the Turkic World 2024 took place at the Gorkut Ata Film Festival in Ashgabat on 14 November 2024, TURKSOY reported.

The summit, hosted by the State Committee for Television Cinematography Radio of Turkmenistan and TURKSOY, was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, as well as the general directors of cinema of TURKSOY member countries and producers, directors and actors from all over the Turkic World.

Delivering statements to press members after the summit, Secretary General Sultan Raev emphasized the importance of co-productions in the Turkic World.

Raev stressed that the summit offered the opportunity to stakeholders of Turkic cinema to get acquainted with each other and underlined that there are many opportunities for co-productions today.

According to him, the establishment of the Cinema Fund Turkic World is under way. Referring to the decisions of the 11th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic States held in Bishkek, Secretary General Raev said: ‘At this summit, our Presidents have entrusted us with a very important duty. Indeed, in line with the decision made in Bishkek, our stakeholders were given the task to create a funding mechanism that will financially support Turkic cinema and provide a lifeline to co-productions. A working group will be established as soon as possible and I believe that we will soon be able to share the good news which the entire sector has been waiting for many years”.

At the event, Annesehat Kakayev, the Deputy Director General of the Television of Turkmenistan said that cinema is one of the most efficient tools to strengthen cultural ties.

Turkmenistan is ready to share all its knowledge and experience in the field of cinema, he added.

Following their presentations, participants of the summit shared their ideas and opinions which could play an important role in the development of the Gorkut Ata Film Festival. ///nCa, 15 November 2024