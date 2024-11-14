Novin Irana Clinic in Mashhad offers hair transplant services to international patients

Novin Irana, a highly specialized clinic in Mashhad (Iran) is offering hair transplant and eyebrow transplant services to international patients.

Hair transplantation is a surgical procedure which could decrease hair loss and restore natural hair growth in patients who are facing with hair thinning or baldness. We will put the details of hair transplantation under consideration as It is important to know about the stages of this process. Understanding the steps and techniques involved in hair transplantation could help patients to decide more logical about it.

Hair loss can have some effects on individual’s self-confidence and the quality of their lives. Hair transplantation is an effective solution for people who are looking for a way to gain their beauty again.

Before doing hair transplant, a complete evaluation is needed to assess the patient’s suitability for the surgery. The evaluation includes considering the scope and pattern of hair loss, assessing the availability of donor hair, and checking the patient’s overall health. Also, the practitioner can discuss the patient’s expectations, goals, and any potential limitations through the evaluation session.

The reasons for the hair loss can be many and varied: hereditary, age, Alopecia areata, Cancer treatment or chemotherapy, Childbirth, illness or other stressful factors, inadequate hair care, harmful hair styling, hormonal imbalance, scalp infection, medicines, Psoriasis of the scalp, impulsive hair pulling, scar alopecia, sexually transmitted infections, Thyroid disease, Biotin, iron, protein or zinc deficiency, headgear friction, poisons, etc.

The effectiveness of hair transplantation depends on a number of factors namely skill and experience of the technicians who performing the procedure, the extent of hair loss, the quality and availability of donor hair. If a professional technician performs this procedure, it can provide natural-looking results and restore a fuller head of hair. That is important to have realistic expectations. In the other words, the patient should understand that hair transplantation is not a cure for hair loss but a restoration way.

All factors like hormonal imbalances, stressful life, unhealthy habits, genetic factors, medical conditions, and treatments can cause hair loss. In regard with this it is important to Understand the cause of every patient’s hair loss. All in all, hair transplant is a long-lasting solution for men who faced with hair loss as it could restore hair density and improve self-confidence. Hence, Consulting with a qualified doctor is vital to evaluate individual suitability and discuss the potential benefits and risks associated with the hair transplant.

Depending on the degree of hair loss and baldness, the hair transplant operation is performed within a few hours. If the hairless area is very large, several sessions may be required to complete the treatment. Most of the time, the person is under local anesthesia. A special bandage is placed on the patient’s head after the operation, and the patient is discharged a few hours later. In general, the patient can return to work by covering his head after 3 days of rest at home.

For hair transplantation to be successful, the hair follicles must enter the blood vessels quickly, that is, they must be attached to the areas where the follicles are located. To achieve a natural look, hair must be grafted to the receding areas with the correct spacing, angle and density.

A short video on hair transplant is available at this link: https://www.aparat.com/v/q59qnw1

Hair transplant methods may be different according to the conditions of the applicant and the cost spent for this work. Usually, the new methods of hair transplantation have better quality, and this desirable quality increases the side costs.

One of the most important recommendations that must be followed before the operation is not to smoke, hookah and alcoholic beverages. Because nicotine and ethanol in cigarettes and alcoholic beverages will increase blood circulation and cause more bleeding during the operation.

Avoid anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin that cause blood thinning for two weeks.

Medications such as cold pills can increase bleeding, so avoid taking them before surgery.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages increases bleeding, so avoid consuming it for a week before surgery.

Vitamin E and B complex cause blood coagulation disorders, so their consumption should be stopped one week before implantation.

The duration and number of sessions will vary depending on the hair transplant method and the number of grafts needed. Usually, about 3000 hair grafts are implanted in each session, which takes 6 hours or more depending on the skill of the doctor. If more grafts are needed, it will probably take a second session. /// nCa, 14 November 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan)