Turkmenistan Delegation Engages in Key Dialogues on Water Security and Climate Resilience at OSCE’s 2024 EEDIM

Turkmenistan Delegation participated in the 2024 OSCE Economic and Environmental Dimension Implementation Meeting (EEDIM), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable water governance, regional cooperation, and environmental security in Central Asia.

During the meeting’s first session, Turkmenistan’s representative, Mr. Magtymguly Akmyradov, addressed regional challenges and solutions related to equitable water management, advancing frameworks that promote effective climate adaptation.

Key discussions at EEDIM centered on sustainable water practices and regional stability, with particular attention to technological solutions. Turkmenistan also reiterated its proposal for establishing a Regional Climate Technology Center in Ashgabat to facilitate technology transfer and climate resilience across Central Asia.

A side event in the framework of the EEDIM focused on water security challenges, particularly in Central Asia, highlighted cooperative efforts essential to sustainable development in the region. The event allowed participants to exchange expertise on advancing climate and water security, reinforcing the OSCE’s role in addressing cross-border environmental challenges. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to Austria, 29 October 2024

 

