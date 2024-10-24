OGT 2024: Our Objective is To Maximize Gas Utilization & Minimize Gas Flaring to near zero by 2027, says Dragon Oil

Dragon Oil investments exceed $10 billion with a cumulative production reaching 447 million barrels since Dragon Oil presence in Turkmenistan in 2000, told company’s CEO Ali Rashid Al Jarwan in his presentation at OGT 2024.

Looking into the future, Dragon Oil strategy has been redefined to focus on operational excellence, enhance oil recovery, re-injection of gas and reduce flaring.

The company’s objective is to use of the best available technology to improve oil recovery and asset integrity.

Beyond its core business, Dragon Oil is actively involved in social projects and training initiatives in Turkmenistan. These programs aim to develop social infrastructure and equip the new generation with the skills necessary to succeed in the evolving energy sector.

Dragon Oil is a strong advocate for sustainable development and leverages its expertise and international experience to contribute to Turkmenistan’s energy transition. The company is focused on improving its performance while prioritizing environmental protection.

In alignment with its commitment to reducing gas flaring, Dragon Oil has shared innovative approaches to methane utilization. The company aims to achieve near-zero gas flaring by 2027, ensuring that all gas is utilized for gas lift, gas injection, or sold to the government.

According the presentation, planned actions to minimize gas flaring include:

Offshore Gas Flaring:

Installation of Gas Compression Facilities (CPGC Project) near LAM 28 field (18-24 million cu feet per day)

Currently the gas is flared at the LAM 16 field. There are plans to achieve 50 % flare gas reduction.

Installation of compressors on other 5 Flare Platforms will lead to 45% flare gas reduction.

Onshore Gas Flaring:

Upgrading Onshore Compression in BCS. This has been already completed.

Add Compression + Gas pipeline to export flared gas to nearby chemical plant. ///nCa, 24 October 2024