News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » OGT 2024: Our Objective is To Maximize Gas Utilization & Minimize Gas Flaring to near zero by 2027, says Dragon Oil

OGT 2024: Our Objective is To Maximize Gas Utilization & Minimize Gas Flaring to near zero by 2027, says Dragon Oil

By

Dragon Oil investments exceed $10 billion with a cumulative production reaching 447 million barrels since Dragon Oil presence in Turkmenistan in 2000, told company’s CEO Ali Rashid Al Jarwan in his presentation at OGT 2024.

Looking into the future, Dragon Oil strategy has  been redefined to focus on operational excellence, enhance oil recovery, re-injection of gas and reduce flaring.

The company’s objective is to use of the best available technology to improve oil recovery and asset integrity.

Beyond its core business, Dragon Oil is actively involved in social projects and training initiatives in Turkmenistan. These programs aim to develop social infrastructure and equip the new generation with the skills necessary to succeed in the evolving energy sector.

Dragon Oil is a strong advocate for sustainable development and leverages its expertise and international experience to contribute to Turkmenistan’s energy transition. The company is focused on improving its performance while prioritizing environmental protection.

In alignment with its commitment to reducing gas flaring, Dragon Oil has shared innovative approaches to methane utilization. The company aims to achieve near-zero gas flaring by 2027, ensuring that all gas is utilized for gas lift, gas injection, or sold to the government.

According the presentation, planned actions to minimize gas flaring include:

Offshore Gas Flaring:

Installation of Gas Compression Facilities (CPGC Project) near LAM 28 field (18-24 million cu feet per day)

Currently the gas is flared at the LAM 16 field. There are plans to achieve 50 % flare gas reduction.

Installation of compressors on other 5 Flare Platforms will lead to 45% flare gas reduction.

Onshore Gas Flaring:

Upgrading Onshore Compression in BCS. This has been already completed.

Add Compression + Gas pipeline to export flared gas to nearby chemical plant. ///nCa, 24 October 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Dragon Oil to completely stop flaring gas at fields in Turkmenistan by 2027 – Ali Al-Jarwan
  2. Dragon Oil – Platinum partner of the 27th International Conference “Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan” in Ashgabat
  3. Dragon Oil opens new regional office in Turkmenistan
  4. President of Turkmenistan receives Chairman of Dragon Oil
  5. Dragon Oil Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Turkmen Government in Oil and Gas Sector
  6. Dragon Oil successfully completes 3D seismic exploration at Block 19 in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea
  7. Dragon Oil полностью прекратит сжигать газ на факелах на месторождениях в Туркменистане к 2027 году – Али Аль-Джарван
  8. Dragon Oil opens its largest regional office in Turkmenistan
  9. Dragon Oil Embarks on new Exploration Project in Turkmenistan’s Block 19 in the Caspian Sea
  10. Dragon Oil adds three new fields to its portfolio of assets in Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan