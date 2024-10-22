Explore Türkiye’s Best Autumn Routes From West to East

Türkiye, which offers countless adventures to travellers in the heart of the Mediterranean, is a top destination for sunny autumn trips. Summer never seems to end on the country’s southern coast, and it is still possible to experience the gentle embrace of a warm Mediterranean autumn in certain parts of this vast geography. Of course, everyone’s path is bound to cross the immortal city of İstanbul at some point during autumn, with its rich history and vibrant atmosphere. This time, however, you will hear about other beautiful destinations with autumn-coloured natural beauties, ancient cities with many artefacts from recent excavations, and places to experience Türkiye’s rich culinary traditions. Keep reading and discover Türkiye’s most inviting spots during the fall season…

Culinary Adventures in Aegean

The Aegean coast offers delightful gastronomic journeys with abundant fresh seafood, organic produce, aromatic herbs and olive oil. In the fall, the region’s popular resorts, from Bozcaada to Ayvalık, come alive with grape harvesting festivals and the olive harvest season, offering visitors a chance to partake in these age-old traditions. Further, visitors can savour healthy recipes, from succulent fish to hearty olive oil-based vegetables and mezes, all accompanied by the region’s renowned wines. But the region’s most famous culinary destination is, hands down, the charming district of Urla in İzmir. The quiet, laid-back town is an authentic place to stroll around vineyards and olive trees and later have unforgettable meals in farm-to-table and Michelin-starred restaurants.

Mediterranean Sea-Sun-Sand Holidays

In autumn, Türkiye’s south coasts remain ideal for sea-sun-sand holidays with their mild climate, sunshine, and deep blue shores. Antalya, the heart of the Turkish Riviera, with 233 Blue Flag beaches and nearly year-round sunshine, is among the most beautiful cities on earth. After enjoying the Mediterranean sun and warm waters, you can also take day trips to visit the city’s ancient settlements. From Aspendos to Side, ancient cities will prove that you are in one of the most historical places in the world. In Antalya, you can also play golf at Belek’s hotels, dive in the beautiful waters of Kaş, and visit breathtaking caves such as Karain and Damlataş to witness sights unlike anywhere else. Hiking trails such as the Lycian Way and St. Paul Trail are experiences not to be missed during this season.

Cappadocia: A Unique Geography

Another beautiful place to examine balmy autumn is Cappadocia. You should necessarily take on a hot air balloon ride and witness this enchanting land’s beauty beneath your feet. Cappadocia is always described as ‘otherworldly’ due to its fairy chimneys and fantastic scenery, but its history and culture are equally spectacular. Throughout history, this region has been a cradle of countless civilisations. The Göreme Open-Air Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a must-see with its stone-cut churches with beautiful frescoes. The underground cities like Kaymaklı and Derinkuyu, built to protect against ancient invasions, invite you to explore their intricate tunnels and chambers, offering a glimpse into the past.

Southeastern Tour: Where Cultural Heritage and Gastronomy Combine

Autumn is also the ideal time to explore the southeastern Turkish cities with all their mysteries and culinary delights. You can start your journey in Adıyaman, where the UNESCO site Mount Nemrut stands tall with its colossal statues and ancient tombs, especially unforgettable sunrises and sunsets. From there, you can continue to Gaziantep, known as Türkiye’s culinary capital and included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network List in gastronomy, thanks to its world-renowned baklava, kebabs, and pistachios. While in Gaziantep, don’t miss the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, home to stunning ancient mosaics.

Next, head to Şanlıurfa, the city of the world’s oldest Neolithic settlements, such as Göbeklitepe and Karahantepe. The ongoing research within the scope of the Taş Tepeler Project at these settlements has recently revealed many ground-breaking discoveries. Then Mardin will welcome you with its beautiful stone architecture. Wander through its narrow streets, discovering the city’s rich mix of cultures and traditions with historic monasteries, churches and mosques. Local tastes, like the unique Syriac wines and almond candies, will delight your journey. Finally, please make your way to Diyarbakır, a city known for its ancient city walls and the historic Hevsel Gardens, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. To reach Diyarbakır, ride in the eco-friendly Diyarbakır Express, the new sightseeing train journeying from Ankara to eastern mountains and among Time magazine’s “2024 World’s Greatest Places List.”///nCa, 22 October 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Türkiye to Turkmenistan)