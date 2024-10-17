News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkish Airlines offers discounts on Ashgabat – Istanbul flights

Turkish Airlines offers discounts on Ashgabat – Istanbul flights

By

Starting from November 2024 there will be 11 flights of Turkish Airlines to Ashgabat and from Ashgabat to Istanbul until April 2025.

TURKISH AIRLINES OFFERS DISCOUNTS ON FLIGHTS
 
Ashgabat – Istanbul – Ashgabat

starting from 500 $

for round trip on economy class

 

 Istanbul – Ashgabat – Istanbul

starting from 720 $

for round trip on economy class

 

 Ashgabat – Istanbul

starting from 302 $

for one way on economy class

 

 Istanbul – Ashgabat

starting from 388 $

for one way on economy class

 

Starting from 1250 $

For round trip on business class

 

Tickets are available at the Turkish Airlines sales office at: USSAT Business Center, G. Kuliyev (2127) street. 39-1, ASHGABAT/TURKMENİSTAN

Tel: +99361 014433, +99312 751157 ///nCa, 17 October 2024 (in cooperation with Turkish Airlines)

 

 

Related posts:

  1. “Turkmenistan Airlines” operating flights in the direction of Ashgabat – Moscow – Ashgabat will be suspended and will be operated on the route Ashgabat – Kazan – Ashgabat
  2. Авиакомпания Turkish Airlines предлагает скидки на рейсы Ашхабад – Стамбул
  3. Turkmen Airlines offers connecting flights from Russia to Malaysia and Vietnam
  4. International flights of Turkmenistan Airlines returning to pre-Covid levels – 2.5% discount on online purchase of tickets
  5. Turkmen Airlines launches flights from Tatarstan to Thailand with a stopover in Ashgabat
  6. Turkmen Airlines launches flights from Tatarstan to Thailand with a connection in Ashgabat
  7. Turkmenistan Airlines launches a new tariff on international flights
  8. Turkmenistan Airlines Takes Flight to New Destinations: Kuala Lumpur, Italy, and More
  9. Turkish embassy in Ashgabat hosts event to spotlight tourism potential of Türkiye
  10. The Belgian cargo airline “Challenge Airlines” performed its first flight to Ashgabat
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan