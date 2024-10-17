Turkish Airlines offers discounts on Ashgabat – Istanbul flights

Starting from November 2024 there will be 11 flights of Turkish Airlines to Ashgabat and from Ashgabat to Istanbul until April 2025.
TURKISH AIRLINES OFFERS DISCOUNTS ON FLIGHTS
Ashgabat – Istanbul – Ashgabat
starting from 500 $
for round trip on economy class
Istanbul – Ashgabat – Istanbul
starting from 720 $
for round trip on economy class
Ashgabat – Istanbul
starting from 302 $
for one way on economy class
Istanbul – Ashgabat
starting from 388 $
for one way on economy class
Starting from 1250 $
For round trip on business class
Tickets are available at the Turkish Airlines sales office at: USSAT Business Center, G. Kuliyev (2127) street. 39-1, ASHGABAT/TURKMENİSTAN
Tel: +99361 014433, +99312 751157 ///nCa, 17 October 2024 (in cooperation with Turkish Airlines)