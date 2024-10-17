Turkish Airlines offers discounts on Ashgabat – Istanbul flights

Starting from November 2024 there will be 11 flights of Turkish Airlines to Ashgabat and from Ashgabat to Istanbul until April 2025.

TURKISH AIRLINES OFFERS DISCOUNTS ON FLIGHTS



Ashgabat – Istanbul – Ashgabat

starting from 500 $

for round trip on economy class

Istanbul – Ashgabat – Istanbul

starting from 720 $

for round trip on economy class

Ashgabat – Istanbul

starting from 302 $

for one way on economy class

Istanbul – Ashgabat

starting from 388 $

for one way on economy class

Starting from 1250 $

For round trip on business class

Tickets are available at the Turkish Airlines sales office at: USSAT Business Center, G. Kuliyev (2127) street. 39-1, ASHGABAT/TURKMENİSTAN

Tel: +99361 014433, +99312 751157 ///nCa, 17 October 2024 (in cooperation with Turkish Airlines)