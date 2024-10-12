The National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan met with the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society

On 11 October 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society, Ms. Neda Berger.

During the meeting, Neda Berger stressed the successful holding of the VI Viennese Ball in Arkadag and the importance of organizing this significant event in the year of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great poet.

In turn, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated Berger’s contribution as the head of the Turkmen-Austrian Society to the development of friendly relations between the two countries, including in the fields of culture, art, and mass media.

During the meeting, the importance of further strengthening bilateral ties in the field of culture was emphasized. ///nCa, 12 October 2024