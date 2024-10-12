Ashgabat Prepares to Host the International Exhibition and Conference “Construction, Industry, and Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024)

On November 3-5, the Turkmen capital will host the International Conference and Exhibition “Construction, Industry, and Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024), held under the aegis of the Ministries of Construction and Architecture, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, the State Concern “Turkmenhimiya,” the State Agency for Road Construction, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

During the plenary sessions of the conference, key issues will be discussed, including the expansion of the production capacity of Turkmenistan’s industry, the development of an effective strategy for its further growth, and attracting foreign investments for planned transformations. International participants, including representatives from Mitsubishi, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, S&P Global, Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG, the Asian Development Bank, and others, will join discussions with their Turkmen counterparts and members of the Turkmen government. They will address important investment issues and outline new partnership opportunities in areas such as the implementation of infrastructure projects like TAPI and TAP, the modernization of gas-chemical facilities, the construction of new power plants, and the modernization of existing ones.

Additionally, participants and speakers will explore industrial cooperation and collaboration, highlighting priorities for potential investors. The primary focus will be on analyzing trends and prospects in trade and industrial relations between regional countries, and the role of digitalization in these processes. A special emphasis will be placed on public-private partnerships and their role in developing industrial potential.

In this regard, discussions will also cover the introduction of new technologies in the country’s industrial capacities and the preparation of highly qualified personnel for the rapidly expanding production sector. Notably, a dedicated topic of discussion will be the construction of the second phase of the unique “smart” city of Arkadag, a national-scale project. In this city, as in the entire country, new industrial sectors are being created, and industrial zones and parks are being developed.

The achievements and future innovations of Turkmenistan’s industry will be showcased during the exhibition, which will serve as an interactive platform highlighting the most significant successes in the country’s industrial and energy sectors. Special attention will be given to the implementation of bold urban development projects that also contribute to the industrialization and diversification of Turkmenistan’s economy. Undoubtedly, the meetings held during the forum will give a new impetus to the development of Turkmenistan’s industry, energy, and construction sectors.

For more detailed information, please visit the official event website: https://ciet-turkmenistan.com/en

///nCa, 12 October 2024 (The material is provided by the Organization Committee of CIET 2024)