On 7 October 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for a two-day working visit to Russia to participate in the summit of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States, to be held on 8 October.

The heads of state will exchange views on cooperation within the CIS and decide on the chairmanship of the Commonwealth in 2025.

The summit will also discuss and adopt an Address to the peoples of the CIS countries and the world community in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, consider the activities of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and other issues on the agenda.

The heads of state will sign decisions on the announcement of the cultural capitals of the Commonwealth for the next three years, and will adopt amendments to a number of documents related to cooperation in the legal field, as well as in the field of security.

It is expected that the meeting will also adopt a number of statements by the heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

As an associate member of the CIS, Turkmenistan plays an important role in fostering interstate cooperation. The country regularly participates in and hosts significant CIS meetings and forums. For instance, Ashgabat recently hosted the Council of Heads of Government meeting.

To strengthen partnership within the CIS, Turkmenistan proposes innovative approaches. In 2019, at the CIS summit in Ashgabat, on the initiative of Arkadag Berdimuhamedov, a Declaration on strategic economic cooperation of the CIS member states was adopted. The key principles of this Declaration form the basis of the CIS Economic Development Strategy for the period up to 2030.

Beyond economic cooperation, Turkmenistan supports cultural exchange. The 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi is being celebrated globally, highlighting his contribution to world literature. Events honoring this anniversary are taking place across CIS countries.

Turkmenistan also champions sports cooperation. Ashgabat has been recognized as the “City of New Sports Opportunities” within the Commonwealth. ///nCa, 8 October 2024