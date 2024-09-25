UAE Ambassador Visits Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas to Discuss Education Cooperation

News Central Asia (nCa)

On September 19, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, visited the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas (IOGU) to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the fields of science, education, and the oil and gas industry.

During the visit, University’s rector Bayrammyrat Atamanov highlighted the  academic programs, research initiatives, and international partnerships. He emphasized the university’s successful collaboration with Dragon Oil, a leading oil and gas company.

One of the topics of discussion was joint plans with Dragon Oil to introduce innovative technologies based on renewable energy sources into production, which were developed at the university.

Ambassador Al Hameli highly appreciated the University’s international cooperation activities and expressed support for the further development of cooperation. He also provided information about well-known oil and gas companies in the UAE, specialized universities, in particular about Khalifa University, which trains specialists for the country’s oil and gas industry.

The UAE Ambassador pledged to facilitate partnerships between Turkmen and Emirati universities and companies, fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the UAE have been continuously developing over the years on the basis of mutual understanding and trust. Currently, cooperation between the countries is carried out on a bilateral basis, as well as within the framework of the United Nations and other major international organizations. The fuel and energy sector is one of the main areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UAE, the IOGU press service emphasizes.///nCa, 25 September 2024

 

 

