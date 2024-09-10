Turkmen-Malaysian Diplomatic Talks Focus on Expanding Bilateral Ties

On 9 September 2024, Turkmen-Malaysian inter-MFA consultations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen side was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov, while the Malaysian side was led by Dato Ahmad Rozian bin Abd. Ghani, Deputy Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia

During the consultations, the diplomats of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues of multilateral and bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic, trade-economic, energy and humanitarian spheres. The sides reaffirmed mutual willingness to continue the dialogue in areas of mutual interest, including expansion of the legal framework for cooperation.

It was highlighted that high-level contacts, as well as regular consultations between the foreign ministries of two countries serve as an important factor in promoting relations.

In order to implement the reached agreements, the participants of the meeting discussed in detail the current issues of the bilateral agenda. They considered the possibilities of holding business forums and thematic exhibitions on a regular basis, organizing business missions, intensifying contacts between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries.

The humanitarian component of the Turkmen-Malaysian relations was highlighted, where the countries have great experience and solid potential for deepening effective cooperation in education, science, culture, tourism and healthcare.

The interlocutors expressed mutual interest in intensifying contacts between the representatives of state and private structures of the two countries to hold joint events with the aim of strengthening and expanding bilateral ties between Turkmenistan and Malaysia. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 9 September 2024