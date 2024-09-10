Climate Conference Brings Together Youth of Southern Turkmenistan

A conference of young eco-activists from the southern region of Turkmenistan gathered in Mary to discuss climate change and the role of youth in addressing related challenges. The event was held at the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan, as reported by the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The conference was organized in anticipation of the 19th Youth Climate Conference (COY-19) and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The organizers included the Government of Turkmenistan, the UN Resident Coordinator Office, the United Nations Development Program, the Embassies of Azerbaijan, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan, with support from the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

Participants included Jalpa Ratna, Representative of the UNICEF Office in Turkmenistan, Karolina Milov, Director of the EU Program for Green Development in Turkmenistan, SDG Ambassadors, and specialists from Turkmenistan’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Education, Environmental Protection, and Energy.

At the first session, Karolina Milov presented the EU Program for Green Development in Turkmenistan, highlighting the significance of the global climate agenda and the actions being taken at national, regional, and international levels. A representative from the British Embassy discussed the Embassy’s contributions to mitigating climate change in Turkmenistan. Young SDG Ambassadors shared the outcomes of previous conferences, along with their best practices and recommendations.

During the second session, participants divided into working groups to address topics such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions at energy enterprises, transitioning to clean energy sources, developing public awareness strategies for renewable energy, promoting energy conservation and sustainable lifestyles, implementing smart grids and advanced technologies to enhance energy efficiency, and exploring the potential for solar and wind energy development in Turkmenistan.

Each group prepared proposals for inclusion in the preliminary version of the Turkmenistan Youth Statement, which will be taken into account in the development of the Climate Action Roadmap. These proposals were presented at the final session.

Concurrently with the youth conference, the National Children’s Conference on Climate Change took place at the Algorithm Educational Center in Mary. This event was attended by students aged 12 to 17 from secondary schools and educational centers in Mary. UNICEF representatives delivered an engaging presentation on “Climate Change and Turkmenistan’s Children,” covering topics such as global warming, the greenhouse effect, energy conservation, and environmental protection. Following the presentation, participants discussed ideas for actions children could take to mitigate the effects of climate change.

In the lead-up to the Conference of Youth in Baku, conferences of young eco-activists (LCOY) are being held in all velayats of Turkmenistan, considering regional climate priorities. These conferences focus on the content of the Youth Statement that will be presented at the COY19 Youth Conference in Baku. The final LCOY tour will be held in Ashgabat on the International Day for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, bringing together over 300 participants and guests.///nCa, 10 September 2024