Dashoguz: Turkmenistan’s Youth Rallies for Climate Action

On 3 September 2024, a Local Conference of Youth on Climate Change (LCOY) was held at the Turkmen Agricultural Institute in Dashoguz, ahead of the upcoming global climate events COY19 and COP29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

The event was organized by the Government of Turkmenistan in cooperation with the UN Resident Coordinator Office, the Embassies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates in Turkmenistan.

Participants, aged 17 to 35, included young SDG ambassadors, environmental activists, students, and representatives from various government agencies and international organizations. The conference featured thematic sessions focused on pressing climate issues, such as agricultural adaptation and sustainable resource management.

To contribute to Turkmenistan’s national climate stance, participants worked together to develop proposals for inclusion in the country’s Youth Statement. This statement will be finalized after a series of LCOY events held throughout Turkmenistan and will be presented at both COY19 in Baku and COP29. ///nCa, 5 September 2024

 

