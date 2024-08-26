Pakistan Embassy hosts reception to bring together Turkmen business and industry leaders with infrastructure and logistics giants of Pakistan

nCa Report

A joint delegation of FWO and NLC, the infrastructure and logistics giants from Pakistan just visited Turkmenistan. The embassy of Pakistan hosted a reception on Saturday, 24 August 2024, to introduce them to the business and industry leaders of Turkmenistan.

The well-attended reception was a networking event, potentially the starting point of multifaceted cooperation between Turkmenistan and Pakistan in several new areas.

Ambassador Ahsan Wagan gave some broad outlines of the capacities and achievements of FWO (Frontier Works Organization) and NLC (National Logistics Corporation).

He thanked the government of Turkmenistan for facilitating the visit and arranging several high level meetings for the joint delegation. The meetings were highly productive, he said.

The ambassador announced that the businessmen and industrialists from Turkmenistan can now get five-year, multiple entry visa for Pakistan. For this, an invitation from Pakistan would not be required. This would be helpful in building long-term partnerships.

The President and Engineer-in-Chief of FWO, Kashif Nazir said that there were vast opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. He mentioned that FWO started in 1966 with the construction of the Karakum Highway, the nearly 900km road linking Pakistan with China. This was arguably the most difficult road construction project in the world.

The director general of NLC, Farrukh Shahzad Rao said that with a fleet of 5000 trucks, his organization was the largest multi-modal logistics solutions provider in the region.

* * *

The FWO and NOC already have a strong presence in the wider region. Their enormous combined capacity and their impressive record of accomplishment place them at the top of the preferred partners for the region.

They have arrived in Turkmenistan at just the right time. With the fast growing connectivity options, and crisscrossing corridors, there is plenty of space for the FWO and NLC.

FWO has done a large number of projects in diverse fields:

Highways and roads

Power stations and transmission lines

Tunnel works

Water resources

Dams & Irrigation land development

Infrastructure, Airports & Ports

Bridges and flyovers

Railway infrastructure

Mining

NLC can move 2.3 million kilo liters of liquid cargo and 9 million metric tons of dry cargo annually. /// nCa, 26 August 2024

