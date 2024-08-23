Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign documents worth more than USD 2 billion during visit of agriculture minister of Kazakhstan to Türkiye

The Minister of Agriculture Kazakhstan, Aidarbek Saparov, visited Türkiye recently. His visit led to the signing of bilateral documents worth more than USD 2 billion.

During the meeting at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Ankara, the parties signed documents worth $2 billion and trade contracts for the supply of meat worth $80 million. The documents are aimed at cooperation in the construction of vegetable storage facilities, service enterprises for agriculture, agricultural processing plants, as well as the supply of livestock products to the Turkish market, reports Kazinform

In recent years, there has been a steady increase in trade indicators between our countries. At the end of 2023, trade turnover of agricultural products increased by 13% and amounted to $325 million, noted Aidarbek Saparov.

Traditionally, Kazakhstan exports lentils, cotton fiber, grains, legumes, gluten and other goods to Turkey, that is, crop products and their processing.

At the same time, the Turkish market was closed for most livestock products due to restrictions on animal diseases, some of which were in force for about 20 years. However, thanks to active negotiations, the restrictions were lifted in June 2024. And on August 12, a number of companies that are engaged in raising, fattening, slaughtering and processing meat, as part of the delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, participate in negotiations with Turkish business. Deliveries can be made after Kazakh enterprises pass inspection by the Turkish veterinary service.

Aidarbek Saparov noted that in addition to trade, investment cooperation is actively developing. In particular, 6 projects worth $53 million have already been successfully implemented in Kazakhstan with the participation of Turkish investors. These are projects for the production of confectionery products, cottonseed oil, growing crops, processing legumes and others.

Currently, 10 more investment projects worth $553 million are planned for implementation. These are also modern high-tech projects, including the construction of a greenhouse complex, a plant for deep processing of wheat and peas, construction of a vegetable storage facility, gelatin production, full-cycle processing of legumes, grains, legumes and oilseeds.///nCa, 23 August 2024